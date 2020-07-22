FAAN vs DSS: FAAN Condemns Attack On Aviation Security Officer As DSS Denies Allegations

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has condemned in strong terms the attack by the head of Department of State Services, DSS, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA, Safiyanu Abba on an Aviation Security officer.

According to FAAN Abba who heads DSS at the airport deliberately obstructed airport security process and slapped an Aviation Security officer who was performing his duty.

It said, “This happened on July 17 at about 15.25 hours, he breached security procedures by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal dictator and activated the alarm.

“FAAN strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airports. This has also been duly escalated, FAAN is committed to our core values of safety, security and comfort” , it said.

Meanwhile Spokesperson for DSS, Peter Afunanya has described the allegations by FAAN against its official as false.

According to him members of the DSS are well mannered therefore cannot fight or slap personnel of agencies they are posted to work with.

“The Service and DSS places premium on robust intra-agency relations needed to achieve positive outcomes in the work place”, he said .