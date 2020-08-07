Facebook Founder Zuckerberg now worth  $100billion.

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday joined the list of centibillionaires in the world as his networth surpassed $100 billion.

The 36 year old now at third position joins fellow tech giants like Jeff Bezos of Amazon who is worth about $190 billion, and Bill Gates of Microsoft $120 billion.

His latest earnings comes after it launched its new short-form video feature on Instagram known as Reels a direct rival to Chinese TikTok app, just as President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would block TikTok from operating in the United States if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the business to a US firm within 45 days.

Instagram Reels is a rival to Chinese app TikTok and it prompted Facebook shares to jump more than 6 per cent on Thursday and a consistent rise of almost 30 per cent in 2020.

Zuckerberg owns 13 per cent of Facebook a widely used social media platform that connects people around the world and the social media platform owns Instagram

Zuckerberg who launched his Facebook at Harvard University right from his student hostel room in 2004 had by 2012 grown the network so much that it now had over one billion users connecting with each other across the globe.