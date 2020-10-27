Facebook Introduces Cross App Communication Between Messenger/Instagram

Facebook announced recently to roll out an integration that will enable users to send messages from Instagram to Messenger.

The new development comes with other outstanding features such as self-deleting direct messages posted on Instagram.

Cross-app messaging is the result of a massive redesign of the back-end architecture of Facebook that began over 18 months ago.

It was confirmed that the social network had thousands of engineers assigned to the project at the beginning of 2019. Facebook was said to be aiming to potentially extend the convergence of Instagram and Messenger by looping into WhatsApp as well.

In the announcement, Facebook executives Adam Mosseri and Stan Chudnovsky wrote. “With this update, remaining linked without worrying about the app to use to meet your friends and family would be even easier.”

The functionality comes bundled with many other updates to the built-in messaging tool of Instagram, including a “disappear mode” that enables users to automatically remove messages after a certain period of time.

Other changes include a new emoji range and the ability to change the chat window’s default colors.