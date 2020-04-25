Facebook Introduces New Ways To Connect With Friends, Family When Apart

Facebook has introduced new products that make it easier to spend quality time with loved ones and to deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness during challenging times like the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook has lately monitored a rise in demand for real-time video with Video calling on Messenger and WhatsApp video more than doubling in areas most affected by COVID-19, while usage of Facebook Live and Instagram Live has increased significantly indicating a need to do more to make real-time feel real.

Spending time with each other should be spontaneous, not strained. So to help people feel like they’re together, even when they are — or have to be — physically apart, Facebook is announcing features across its products that make video chat and live video more easy, useful and natural.

Messenger Rooms

Messenger Rooms will hold up to 50 people with no time limit so you can drop in and spend time with friends, family and people who share your interests. You can discover Rooms from your Facebook friends, Groups and Events at the top of News Feed.

Users can also host celebrations, organize a book club or just hang out on the couch with friends. They don’t need to call someone and hope it’s a good time or check everyone’s calendar first. They can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for people to drop by. Facebook will soon add ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct and WhatsApp too.

If a users’ friends or communities create rooms that are open to them, they’ll be able to see them on Facebook and be able to find things to do and people to hang out with. When one is invited to a room as a user, they can join from their phone or computer without having to download anything to get started and if one has the Messenger app, they can play with camera filters like bunny ears and new AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting.

Introducing Messenger Rooms, group video calls that you can start and share via @messenger @facebookapp and soon @instagram @whatsapp and @portalfacebook. We're testing Rooms in a few countries now and plan to roll it out globally in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/kQWb2nbPzY — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

We're expanding @WhatsApp group video and voice calls to allow up to 8 people. pic.twitter.com/6efqB3rFyv — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

On @facebookapp, we're bringing back Live With and have made it easier to donate and raise money directly in Live. You'll also be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and broadcast live to your guests. We're also exploring ways for Pages to charge for Live events. pic.twitter.com/bQ5fJM2cvh — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Too bad I can’t experience any of it since my account was mistakenly disabled and support is not responding to any appeals despite submitting my ID — mikehoque (@mikehoque) April 24, 2020