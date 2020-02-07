Faceless Bitcoin Hacker Steals Almost All Funds from AltsBit Exchange

A cryptocurrency exchange has notified its users that it was attacked by a faceless hacker, resulting in the loss of almost all funds on the platform.

The unpopular exchange named AltsBit, said it was attacked overnight, counting some losses due to the gruesome act.

Without going into the specifics details regarding some of the digital assets stolen by the hacker, AltsBit in a series of messages revealed that almost all its holdings which include Bitcoin, Ethereum, PirateCoin and Verus Coin were carted away by the faceless attacker.

The exchange also made clear that just a small part of its customers token are safe on cold wallets.

AltsBit earlier announced that it was performing some analysis to determine the actual amounts stolen and understand deeply, the technical issues that resulted in the attack.

The exchange revealed in its first information that it has completed its calculations on KMD token, and got to know that just 1066 KMD tokens were lost out of 48015 tokens in its coffer.

AltsBit, owing to the announcement is liable to return 46949 KMD tokens to its users.

Also, the preliminary calculation for VERUS token, as contained in the second update, made known that 283373 VRS was stolen out of the 719000 VRS on AltsBit’s exchange. This infers that 436000 VRS is to be returned to users.

While these revelations are results of the preliminary investigation, AltsBit has not released the complete details of the hacker.

Checking to get adequate information about AltsBit, the crypto exchange does not have any tangible information on its website to get its exact location.

On CoinMarketCap, available space for information about every holdings of the exchange remains blank.

The only available information about AltsBit indicates that the exchange was formally referred to as Digitalprice.

Its medium page shows that the exchange rebranded in October 1, 2019, thanking Komodo, the Verus Foundation and PirateChain for helping them achieve the rebranding.