Facing Hypervisor Error Windows 11 | Best 7 Ways to Fix it

With Windows 11, Microsoft promises to deliver an innovative and compelling user experience with a wide range of new features and enhancements. Through a new user interface and enhanced performance and productivity tools, it provides users with a seamless, enjoyable computing experience.

Although Windows 11 is not without its challenges, as with any complex software application, there are a number of them. Some users may encounter frustrating issues that disrupt their computing journey regardless of the diligent efforts of developers and extensive testing.

In Windows 11, there is the dreaded “Hypervisor error,” which can potentially lead to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death.

So, if you experience the Hypervisor error and its unwelcome appearance on the Blue Screen, do not panic; help is available. Here are some solutions to alleviate Windows 11 problems and ensure a trouble-free computing experience.

What is Hypervisor Error?

In Windows systems, the Hypervisor errors are also known as “WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR” or “0x00000124” and cause the operating system to experience a critical error.

Whenever this error occurs, Windows initiates a Blue Screen of Death (BSoD), which prevents the system from sustaining permanent damage. A Hypervisor error is generally a hardware issue, specifically a problem with the system’s hardware virtualization capabilities.

This error is related to the “Hypervisor,” which is a software layer that enables the creation and management of virtual machines (VMs) on modern CPUs that support virtualization.

Reasons of Hypervisor Error

The following are the most common causes of Hypervisor errors:

Hardware Malfunction

In most instances, the Hypervisor error is caused by a malfunctioning or faulty hardware component. This could include problems with the central processing unit (CPU), random access memory (RAM), graphics card, motherboard, hard drive, or other critical components of the computer.

Issues with hardware can manifest in various ways, such as incorrect processing of data, memory errors, or communication breakdowns between components, which can lead to hypervisor errors and the inability to operate the system.

Driver Issues

In order to enable communication between the operating system and the hardware, device drivers play a vital role. Using outdated, corrupted, or incompatible drivers can cause conflicts and cause the system to crash.

Whenever Windows encounters such conflicts, it triggers the Hypervisor error in order to prevent potential system damage.

Overheating

The modern CPU and GPU are designed to operate within a specific temperature range. If the system’s cooling mechanisms are not capable of dissipating heat effectively, the CPU or GPU may become overheated.

When this occurs, the system may become unstable, resulting in hypervisor errors to prevent potential damage.

BIOS/UEFI Settings

Basic Input/Output System (BIOS) and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) contain the system’s hardware settings. BIOS/UEFI settings that do not support virtualization can cause problems with the Hypervisor, as virtualization is dependent upon a properly configured BIOS/UEFI.

Software Conflicts

In some cases, software applications or drivers do not work well together, which may lead to system instability and errors. Conflicts can disrupt the proper functioning of the Hypervisor and cause errors to occur.

Power Supply Issues

When the power supply unit (PSU) is inadequate or faulty, the components of the system may receive inconsistent power. A fluctuation in power can result in unexpected shutdowns and crashes, causing the Hypervisor error to occur.

How to Resolve It?

Here are the best 7 ways to fix the Hypervisor error (WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR or 0x00000124) step by step:

Check for Windows Updates

Ensure that your Windows 11 operating system is up-to-date with the latest updates and patches. As part of its regular updates, Microsoft releases bug fixes and improvements that may address the Hypervisor error.

The following steps should be followed in order to check for updates:

To open the Settings app, press the Windows key + I

Click on Windows Update in the left sidebar

In the right pane, click Check for updates

Download and install any updates that are available

Update Device Drivers

Drivers that are out of date or incompatible can cause conflicts and result in Hypervisor errors. Follow these steps in order to update your drivers:

Using the Windows key + X, select the Device Manager option

Select the Device Manager window and expand the categories to find the devices with yellow exclamation marks

To update the drivers for each device, right-click the device and select Update drivers

Make sure the option for automatic driver updates is selected

To update the drivers, follow the on-screen instructions

Check for Hardware Issues

Make sure that your hardware components are functioning properly. The following are some checks you can perform:

Ensure that all hardware components, including the CPU, RAM, and graphics card, are properly seated in their respective slots

To test your RAM for errors, use Windows Memory Diagnostic:

To access the Windows Memory Diagnostic, type Windows Memory Diagnostic in the Windows search bar.

Check for problems by choosing Restart now.

Use tools such as CHKDSK or third-party disk checking software to determine the health of your hard drive.

Verify BIOS/UEFI Settings

Make sure that virtualization support is enabled in your BIOS/UEFI settings. The steps for accessing BIOS/UEFI vary by the computer manufacturer. During startup, it is common to press Del, F2, F12, or Esc to access BIOS/UEFI.

During startup, press the appropriate key to enter the BIOS/UEFI

Search for virtualization options. If they are currently disabled, please enable them

Ensure that the changes have been saved and exit the BIOS/UEFI

Monitor Temperature and Cooling

The Hypervisor error can be caused by overheating. Keep an eye on the temperature of your CPU and GPU to ensure that they remain within safe limits.

A third-party program such as HWMonitor or Core Temp can be used to monitor the temperature of the computer.

Maintain a clean and functioning cooling system for your computer (fans, heatsinks, etc.).

If your CPU’s thermal paste is old or dried out, consider reapplying it.

Check for Software Conflicts

In some cases, software conflicts can lead to system instability. In order to determine if third-party software is causing the problem, try starting your computer in Safe Mode:

Using the Windows key + I, open the Settings app

On the left sidebar, click System > Recovery

On the Advanced startup page, click the Restart Now button

Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart in the Advanced Startup options

For Safe Mode, select 4 or press F4

Once in Safe Mode, check to see if the Hypervisor error persists

Restore Windows

It is possible that none of the above steps will be sufficient to resolve the Hypervisor error. If this is the case, you may want to consider restoring Windows to a point when the system worked properly:

Using the Windows key + I, you can open the Settings application

On the left side of the screen, select System > Recovery

Under Reset this computer, click the Get Started button

Select either Keep my files or Remove Everything (Note: The latter option will erase all your information)

Complete the restoration process by following the instructions displayed on the screen

Be sure to backup your important files before attempting to restore your system.

To diagnose and resolve the problem accurately, it is recommended to seek professional technical support if the Hypervisor error persists despite attempting these steps.

Conclusion

Hypervisor errors (WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR or 0x00000124) are critical problems that can cause the dreaded Blue Screen of Death in Windows 11.

The most common causes of this problem are hardware malfunctions, driver conflicts, overheating, BIOS settings, software conflicts, power supply problems, overclocking, or faulty firmware.

If the error persists, seek professional technical support for accurate diagnosis and resolution. Following these steps can help alleviate the Hypervisor error and ensure a trouble-free computing experience on Windows 11.