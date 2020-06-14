Failed Breast Surgery By Dr Anu Of Medcontour Allegedly Leaves Another Lady In Tears

Again, Dr Anu is trending on Twitter and this time a lady is accusing her of carrying out a surgery on her breast that went totally wrong.

Sisi Anu as she is fondly called is the owner of Med Contour cosmetic surgery clinic in Lekki Lagos.

The lady that is now left with a decaying breast and in tears says she had to pay N1,650,00.00 for the procedure.

She said the controversial doctor who has severally been called out for procedure that went south has left her to her fate after giving her some injections that seemingly left her in a condition worse from the start.

Anu was called out earlier for a worse situation recently and the case is not yet closed with the police.

Watch the pitiful video below:

If you don't appreciate what God gave you, Dr Anu will teach you a lesson.



Keep going to med contour.



You better watch this

pic.twitter.com/0nIdxrCb8y — SAMSON ⚪ (@minesam_) June 13, 2020

See reactions below:

@Bright_Uchemadu wrote: “I’m no longer having pity for anyone Dr Anu butchers their body in the name of surgery.

“Other of her victims have warned people ahead and yet they’d still go ahead to patronize her.”

@SapientiantialRn wrote: “Everyone is saying “Ladies appreciate your body” but you guys worship big yansh and breasts on Tunde Ednut’s page and body shame ladies with big belly and saggy breasts.

“Many women wouldn’t need Dr Anu if you men stop worshipping breasts and yansh

“While it might be safe to say that men are not the reason some women try to surgically alter their bodies, I think we should also not overlook the damage that body shaming has on one’s psyche.

“Yes, it’s good to build your self esteem but let’s be honest, is it as easy as that?”

@UnclePamilerin wrote: “Even after all that has been said about Dr Anu, some ladies will still patronize her. You people are not ready.”

Even after all that has been said about Dr Anu, some ladies will still patronize her. You people are not ready — Pamilerin (@UnclePamilerin) June 13, 2020