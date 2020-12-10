Faisal, Maina’s Son Re-arrested

By Adejumo Enock

Faisal Maina, The son of the former Chairman of Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has been arrested.

This was after the arrest of his Father, Maina in the Republic of Niger, Maina who jumped bail in his ongoing N2bn money laundering trial at the Federal Court in Abuja.

Faisal was also prosecuted in a separate three count charge of money laundering case also jumped bail and stopped attending trail which had though continued in his absence.

Justice Okon Abang revoked the bail granted to Faisal and ordered his re-arrest.

Also, the Judge ordered Faisal’s surety who is a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency, Umar Dan-Galadima to appear before the court.

On Thursday, when the court resumed the hearing of the case, the surety Lawyer, Mr. M.E Sheriff, urged the court to suspend the hearing of the forfeiture proceedings on the grounds that he got information that the defunct had been arrested.

The Lawyer said, “My lord, I was reliably informed that the defendant had been arrested. He was arrested last night and he is in custody”.

Mr. Farouk Abdullah, confirmed that the defendant had not been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.