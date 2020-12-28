Fake COVID-19 Result Are Sold In Lagos – Health Commissioner

By Onwuka Gerald
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has alarmed that international travellers in the state are now gaining access into the country with counterfeit COVID-19 results.
Commissioner Abayomi at a briefing on Monday, stated that the state government was putting measures in place to arrest individuals doing such illegal businesses.
He also raised the alarm over increase in positive cases from inbound international travellers.
“Positivity for incoming travellers is on the increase as Nigerians in the Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos.
“We have been briefed that some number of persons are patronising individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results.
“Measures are been put in place that will help us in apprehending the not just the sellers, but also the buyers and we will prosecute them accordingly”, he added.