Fake naval officer nabbed for using unregistered motorcycle to convey passengers from Apapa to Agege in Lagos

A fake naval personnel, Yusuf Bello, has been arrested for allegedly using an unregistered motorcycle to convey passengers from the Apapa area to the Agege area of the state in contravention of the ban on motorcycle operation in some areas.

After Bello’s arrest, The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said his motorcycle was impounded and military camouflage, naval uniform and a fake military identity card were recovered from him, adding that he would be charged.

The PPRO said, “On Friday, March 6, 2020, around 8.30am, operatives of the Alagbado Police Station on enforcement of the restriction order on motorcycles along the Mosalashi bus stop, Agege Motorway, Alagbado, intercepted one Yusuf Bello, 38, a native of Gwoza, Borno State, who was dressed in military uniform and conveying passengers on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle. The suspect usually conveys passengers from Apapa to Agege and up to Ogun State.

“The suspect was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded. Pairs of military camouflage and naval uniform were recovered from him. The suspect was also in possession of a fake military identity card. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of the military uniform and the link the suspect has with other criminal activities like traffic robbery, etc. The suspect will soon be charged.”