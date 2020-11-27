Fake News Sparked EndSARS Carnage – IGP

By Onwuka Gerald

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said that the carnage witnessed in some parts of the country can hugely be attributed to spreading of fake reports.

The IGP gave the revelation in Akure, Ondo State capital on his visit to the state Police Command to assess damage done during the violence that followed the EndSARS campaign.



According to him, the individuals behind the protest sought to execute their sinister intention by destabilizing the government.



The IGP who also was on a mission in the state to boost the morale of the policemen in the command, said “People that are conversant and value the importance of law enforcement and police, will agree tentatively that there are bad eggs within the system but not everybody is bad”.



While soliciting with the police operatives to return to duty, he advised rank and file of the command to at all times assume alert positions to fight crimes and defend public property against unwarranted destruction..



He also urged them to put the EndSARS saga behind them, saying it is now a thing of the past.



IGP Adamu stated that President Buhari had already okayed salary increment for all policemen in the country, adding that the mass promotion of junior officers was a move made to encourage them in carrying out their responsibilities.



Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami lauded IGP Adamu’s visit; assuring further that the police in the state will not fail in discharging their responsibilities of safeguarding peoples’ lives and properties.



He also showered encomium on the Police boss over recent promotion of some personnel in the command, he continued that more than 800 policemen were promoted in the exercise.