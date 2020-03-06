Fake soldier and police corporal arrested in Oyo State

A fake soldier and fake police corporal identified as Sodiq Abiodun and Oluwaseun Ogunjebe respectively, have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command.

The fake soldier was arrested for impersonation and rape of a 17-year-old girl Alimot Ismail, while the police corporal was arrested for failing to stop for police personnel routine stop and search patrol along Ibadan/Ife Road Toll Gate, Ibadan.

They were paraded alongside 43 others arrested for crimes ranging from cultism, armed robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, impersonation, receipt of stolen goods, and threat to life among others.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu who paraded the suspects before newsmen said;

“The hoodlum attacked the said Alimot Ismail, dispossessed her of her cell phone and abducted her to his hide-out at Papa Eleye, Olomi area, Ibadan, where his syndicate member was waiting for him. The victim was held hostage and later raped serially until the next day. “As soon as the incident was reported at SARS office, a team of SARS operatives swung into action and the two hoodlums, who later identified themselves as Sodiq Abiodun and Lekan Adesokan, 31, were arrested in connection with the crime. A complete set of Nigerian Army camouflage uniform, which he normally wore to carry-out his criminal activities was recovered from him. “The Swift Response Squad (SRS) along Ibadan/Ife Road Toll Gate intercepted one Oluwaseun Ogunjebe aged 48, of No. 1A Olanrewaju Street Agege Dopemu, Lagos, who claimed to be a Police Corporal serving at Force Headquarters Annex Lagos with one Blue Nissan Primera Car with registration number SMK 981 EQ and found with a fake Police I.D. card. “The suspects upon sighting the SRS failed to stop for Personnel Routine Stop and Search, but later got arrested. He was arrested with fake police Corporal I.D. card, with a Blue Nissan Primera Car with registration number SMK 981 EQ.”

The suspects who have reportedly confessed to the crime, will soon be charged to court for proper trial.