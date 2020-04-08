Falana Advices NJC to Designate Judges to Attend to Urgent Cases Via Zoom or Skype

Popular Human Rights activists , Femi Falana has advised the chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to direct Judges to attend to urgent cases via zoom or Skype, since the FG has directed a total lockdown due to the pandemic

Falana further said that since the FG has replaced the lockdown by allowing markets open for a specific time of the day ,then the National Judicial council should review the suspension of court sittings and attend pending urgent cases.

“Since the federal government has relaxed the lockdown by allowing markets, shops and stalls selling food and groceries to open to customers between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm daily, the National Judicial Council (NJC) ought to review the suspension of court sittings to enable them to attend to urgent matters.

“The review has become necessary in view of the fact that motions for the bail of many criminal suspects and applications to secure the enforcement of the fundamental right to personal liberty of other detainees are pending in several courts in all the states of the federation and in the federal capital territory.

“In addition, the return dates in respect of several ex parte orders made by magistrates for the remand of a number of criminal suspects which have since expired are due to be quashed or renewed to extend time for further investigation.

“More so that the heads of the various courts are vested with the power to designate judges and magistrates to attend to urgent matters in accordance with the laws establishing such courts. However, in order to observe the social distancing directive we suggest that arrangements be made for Judges to hear urgent applications via Skype or Zoom.” The human rights activist said

Falana made it clear that attending to this urgent cases will ensure that people who are under investigation or awaiting trial are not subjected to unlawful detention