Fallen Tanker kills Woman At Mile 2 Area In Lagos

An unidentified lady has currently lost her life to accident that happened around Mile 2 area of Lagos State involving a tanker that entered a porthole and fell side ways.

It was reported that the incident happened around 5:30am at front of the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks around Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said before the incident, that the tanker driver was in the company of his errand boy and a yet to be identified lady.

He stated that the tanker was said to have speedily entered a porthole in front of the barracks, before falling side ways.

Antecedently, the driver and his boy sensed danger and immediately ran out of the vehicle, leaving the lady who was at the moment trapped inside. The effect from the tanker head, crushed the lady inside and killed her in the process.

“It was reported that the driver and the boy sitting also beside him were fortunate enough, that they escaped without incurring any kind of injury, the not so fortunate lady could not, as she died from the accident.

“She was plastered to the dashboard of the vehicle due to the impact brought by the tanker head”, he said.

The DG LASEMA said also that a crane has been sent to the scene of the incident to recover tank with its spilled contents, adding that at the event of the accident, the contents in the tank were consficated, prior to when the rightful owner will come and claim them.