FALSE ALARM: Bishop Oyedepo Wasn’t Denied A Visa—US Embassy

Following the rumors that has been making rounds on the internet concerning Bishop Oyedepo being denied a Visa, the US embassy in Abuja Made an announcement via their Twitter handle stating that the visa rejection rumors are false.
They tweeted:
#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false. pic.twitter.com/H1pDwhf9XW— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 31, 2020
