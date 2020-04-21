Falz Requests Contacts of 3 NIS Women Queried for Participating in #Bopdaddychallenge

Popular Nigerian Musician Folarin Falana also known as Falz took to his twitter account to request for the contacts of the immigration officers who had earlier participated in his latest music video challenge.

The immigration officers involved were said to have been queried for indecency and asked to give reasons why disciplinary options shouldn’t be taken against them. See query letter below.





Falz took to his twitter account to ask for the details of these female immigration officers upon hearing about the query, he tweeted;

“Whoever has direct contact with the immigration ladies should please reach out to me. DM or something. Thanks 🙏🏽”

