Family Announce Ajimobi’s Burial Date

Former Governor Of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi will be laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, the family has announced.

The governor who died while been treated for the coronavirus in Lagos will be buried at the Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke Ado, Ibadan at noon.

Media aide to the late governor and National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Bolaji Tunji said in a statement that the decision was taken after a meeting held by the Ajimobi’s family.

He stressed that participants at the burial should adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo states, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, at noon on Sunday, June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers.null

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation

“Furthermore, the details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow (Saturday).

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”