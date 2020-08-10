Family Announces Late BreakingTimes Founder Father’s Burial Date, Modalities

Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, Founder of BreakingTimes Newspaper, on Monday, announced that the burial of his late father, Sir Asuma Gabriel Ehilebo, would take place on 30th August, 2020.

Sir Ehilebo passed away on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020, after a brief illness.

Barr. Ehilebo, in a statement, on behalf of the family, said that the deceased retired as a Deputy Director in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where he served the nation with utmost commitment and integrity.

Sir Ehilebo was a devout Christian and a noble member of the knight of St. John International Catholic Church.

The funeral schedule is as follows:

21st August 2020, 5pm – Requiem mass at CKC Catholic Church, Kubwa, Abuja.

25th August 2020 – Egbe meeting and announcement at Egbiki Igueben, Edo State.

29th August 2020, 11am – Funeral mass at St. John Catholic Church Igueben, Edo State. Reception follows on church ground.

30th August 2020, Morning – Thanksgiving mass at St. John Catholic Church Igueben, Edo State.

30th August 2020, Afternoon – Final Traditional Burial rights at Ehilebo’s quarter in Egbiki from 3pm.