Family Announces Late BreakingTimes Founder Father’s Burial Date, Modalities

Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, Founder of BreakingTimes Newspaper, on Friday, announced that the burial of his late father, Sir Asuma Gabriel Ehilebo, would kick off on 21st August, 2020.

Sir. Ehilebo passed away on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020, after a brief illness.

Barr. Ehilebo, in a statement, on behalf of the family, said that the deceased retired as a Deputy Director in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where he served the nation with utmost commitment and integrity.

According to the statement, Sir Ehilebo was also a devout Christian and a noble member of the knight of St. John International Catholic Church.

The funeral schedule is as follows:

21st August 2020 – Requiem mass at CKC Catholic Church Kubwa

29th August 2020 – Funeral mass at st. John Catholic Church Igueben, Edo State.