Famous Preacher, Percy Paul Reveals How the Church Brought Buhari to Power (FULL TRANSCRIPT, VIDEO)

Panam Percy Paul, a popular Nigerian Christian minister and gospel singer has revealed a very touching prophecy about the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prophecy during a service with his congregation. In the prophecy, Panam Percy likened Muhammadu Buhari to King Saul.

The account of Saul’s life comes from the Old Testament book of I Samuel. The son of Kish, a well-to-do member of the tribe of Benjamin, he was made king by the league of 12 Israelite tribes in a desperate effort to strengthen Hebrew resistance to the growing Philistine threat.

In the trending video, he says: “God asked me to bring you this word of comfort. It is a word of prophecy that this King Saul was not his choice. That king Saul was imposed upon him. He was not his choice. And it was the church that imposed King Saul on God. And so, the Lord God warned that this is what this king is going to do. He will take your daughters and make them into his confectionaries. He will take your sons to run ahead of his chariots. He will make them servants.

“The one that caught my attention was that he would take your choice land and give it to his relatives. And that is precisely what is playing out in our nation.

“I took time to plead before the Lord. And I cried, actually, for months, I kept crying. It went into years. The error started in 2014 when we said that this man is the most righteous, the only righteous man. How can you carry the title of the Lord Jesus and give to a man – the righteous one. Do you know that is what Christ is?

“He said on that day, you will cry unto me, and I will not hear you. So, from 2015, we started crying after realising our errors. Unfortunately, those who stood up aloud to say this is the man have still not said in public that we are sorry.

“So, I said to the Lord that if I am the David of the last days, I’m here pleading before you. Then I said, Lord, I have been calling upon you 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and this is 2020, and I got upset on my knees and I said to the Lord out of anger, ‘does it take you this long to forgive?’

“And I thought God was going to tell me, ‘I change my mind’. He told me David is coming. Then I said to the Lord, what happens to Saul? And he said to me, haven’t you read it? And I had to go back to read it. God was asking Samuel, why do you mourn for Saul, seeing that I have rejected him from ruling over my people. God said, fill your horn with oil cause I have found me a King after my own heart.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if we fail to hear from God, then that is our biggest sin. And the Lord said whatever happens in the time of Saul is exactly what is happening now. And God said, what qualification does Saul have to become king? He said Saul was not intelligent. He could not even tell the footprints of donkeys that got lost from his father’s house. He couldn’t read the footprints! He went in the opposite direction.

“And the Lord said to me that the only qualification that Saul had was height. This one has no primary school certificate, no secondary. None! Everybody has checked everywhere for his certificate; it does not exist, only height. And I asked the Lord, what will happen to him, he said I would take them out.

“The Lord said to me, For the next 40 years, these people will struggle, they will try everything to come back, and they will not succeed. I calculated 40 years from now; I will be 110. After 40 years, there will not be a remembrance of them anymore, forever.”

