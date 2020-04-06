Fani-Kayode Attacks Ogun Governor For Exempting Dangote’s Trucks From #COVID19 Lockdown

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for granting movement exemption to Dangote’s trucks amidst total lockdown in the State.

Recall that Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, had in a letter granted movement exemption to Dangote trucks to move anywhere in the State.

The letter which was dated 4th April, 2020 read:

“Thus is to confirm that Dangote PLC trucks are exempted from the restriction of movement and total lockdown of the State as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

“You are requested to permit the trucks move freely within the State because of essential multi-sectoral services the company renders to the public.”

Reacting in a post via his Twitter handle, @realFFK, Fani-Kayode said Abiodun ought to explain disparity in treatment between Dangote trucks and others.

“Dapo Abiodun ought to explain this. Are some more equal than others? It is a crying shame that a few sons of the South West bow, quiver & tremble before their masters.

“Are Dangote’s drivers & trucks immune to COVID-19? Will you give similar exemptions to southern businessmen? Shame on u!”

