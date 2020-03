A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted those in support of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for presidency in 2023.

Fani-Kayode, who took to his verified twitter handle, @realFFK, on Saturday, wrote: “The kind of evil that some useful idiots and accursed slaves are wishing upon themselves with this SLS for 2023 thing baffles me. Must we be slaves to the north forever? Abi they don swear for una?”