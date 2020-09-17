Fani-Kayode Denies Parting Ways With His Wife, Precious Chikwendu Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has denied parting ways with his wife Precious Chikwendu over alleged extreme domestic violence.

An online news platform, www.stelladimokokorkus.com, on Wednesday, reported that insiders confirm that Precious moved out months ago but without her four sons as the former Minister has taken over the kids and put them under the care of a Nanny with strict instructions that Precious is not to come near the house they shared as a couple.

Among other allegations was that the former Minister took back the car gift and all the goodies he ever bought for her whilst they were married and has left her broke, penniless and begging for money to survive as her accounts were seized as well.

Precious also allegedly got beaten up many times when she was pregnant with her first son and the triplets.

It was alleged that she lived like a prisoner in the house and was not allowed to go out, if she must go out, she went without the boys as it was alleged she might run away with them.

The former Minister allegedly used to call his boys to beat her to stupor whenever she allegedly misbehaved.

Below is FFK’s reaction to stelladimokokorkus story, jointly signed by his lawyers: