Fani-Kayode Goes Ballistic On Journalist Who Asked Him A Question During A Press Conference

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Tuesday insulted and yelled at a journalist Eyo Charles, calling him stupid and other derogatory names for asking him a question during a press conference.

Charles a Reporter with Daily Trust newspaper had during a press conference organised by Fani-Kayode who for a week had been touring the South South states asked the former Minister who bankrolled his Tour and to what end was the tour.

A furious Fani-Kayode responded by raining insult on the journalist who stood still and watched while he went on and on abusing him in front of other colleagues.

In the viral video he said, “Do you know who you are talking to? What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll, to do what?

“Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher. I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are.

“Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to? Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you from who, when, how? You have a small mind, very small mind.”

“I don’t want to take any questions from this man, don’t judge me by your standards, I have been in politics since 1990. I am not one of those politicians you know.

“I have been locked up so many times by this government, I have been persecuted, unlike some of those politicians you pursue for brown envelops.

“I spend and don’t take, I have never been a poor man and I will never be so don’t ever suggest that to me. Bankroll who, a former Minister and lawyer. Don’t ever try that with new again, I have a short fuss.

“And if anybody sent you to ask that, go and tell them you got more than you bargained for”, he added.

See video below;

I have been on political break but Femi Fani Kayode's drama can't be overlooked. This is someone that constantly reigns insult on the President and others. A simple question, he went paranoid.

The journalist definitely doesn't know his onions. pic.twitter.com/Ss5aerzjuN — Olúwàsèyí (@seyidoxa) August 25, 2020