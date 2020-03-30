Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Address To The Nation On #COVID19

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the address by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, to Nigerians on the strategic measures been put in place to rid the country of the global pandemic, that has infected over 100 people in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, who took to his twitter handle, @realFFK, shortly after the address tweeted:

“I commend @MBuhari for an encouraging, responsible and inspiring national broadcast and for taking sensible and concrete measures to fight the coronavirus. This is the time to set our political differences aside, join hands and do our best to defend and protect our people”

Continuing, he wrote:

“I am also glad that once again @MBuhari took my advice and used the words COVID 19 and CORONAVIRUS to describe the plague and NOT COVIKK 1-9. I commend him for doing so. By the grace of God we as a nation and a people shall get through this challenging time…

“We shall be strong, we shall be faithful to our cause & to our God & we shall weather the storm. We shall not be afraid & we shall not be dismayed because the Lord our God is with us. For Nigeria & the Nigerian people, OLUWA & CHUKWU are involved & it shall end in praise!”

Buhari in his address imposed a curfew restricting movements in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

“based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States,” the Ruler said, while addressing Nigerians.

The ruler urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

Buhari ordered that all businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period.

He revealed that the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified.

Speaking further, the ruler stated that heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.