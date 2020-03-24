Fani-Kayode Sends Message To Gov Bala, Abba Kyari, Atiku’s Son As They Test Positive For #COVID-19

A Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has wished Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari; and the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar well, as they have all tested positive for the global coronavirus.

“I just confirmed that my old friend & brother Governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive to Covid 19. I sincerely & honestly wish him well & pray for a quick recovery for him just as I do for all other Nigerians that have tested positive, including Abba Kyari and @atiku’s son,” Fani-Kayode said in a tweet on his official twitter handle, @realFFK.

Governor Bala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, according to his aide.

Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, disclosed this in a media statement.

The governor had earlier admitted he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” Atiku disclosed in a tweet on Sunday night.

Kyari also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, multiple sources said.

Kyari, a close ally to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, was away in Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG. It is unclear if he self-isolated before he was tested.

Both the regime and the nation’s disease control centre are yet to confirm Kyari’s case.