Fani-Kayode tells FG not to Accept Help or Medical kits from China.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- kaye took to twitter to address the president on things the Nigerian ruler should not accept from china.

Recall that the Minister Of Health, Osagie Ehanire in his briefing on friday said that some Chinese companies in Nigeria have helped to purchase some medical kits in china and that an aircraft will be sent to china to pick up consignments, the Minster also said that some medical experts from china will also be coming to help out with the pandemic

“I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria. A special cargo aircraft shall leave Nigeria in a few days to collect the items which include commodities, personal protective equipment and ventilators. An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must at this juncture commend our frontline workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management. Ehanire stated on Friday

Fani-Kayode took to his twitter handle to say that this is a wrong idea and that the Federal Government should not accept medical kits, 5G or help from the Chinese. He tweeted:

“Mr President,

Do NOT allow 5G in Nigeria & if you have already done so burn it.

Do NOT accept face masks & other accessories from the chinese to help prevent coronavirus

Do NOT accept help from chinese doctors

Do NOT accept any anti-Coronavirus vaccines from ANYONE”

