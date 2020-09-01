Fani-Kayode Writes Daily Trust, Demands N6 Billion, Apology For Defamation 

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has demanded the sum of N6 billion and an apology published in other dailies, from Daily Trust newspaper for defamation of his character.

He made the demands on Tuesday in a letter signed by his lawyer, Adeola Adesipe.

According get to him the letter was set to Daily Trust following an article titled “FFK, the Drug Addled Thug in Designer Wears” published by the paper on August 30, 2020.

The writer of the article Iliyasu Gadu had described the former Minister as a drug addiction who once sought for rehabilitation in Ghana but had till date not been cured of the habit.



In the letter his lawyer decribed the article as libelous while demanding that negotiation be entered into for possible payment of N6bn as well and publish an apology in other newpapers.

The lawyer explained that the demands was made as a result of the irreparable loss the article had caused his client.

“Be aware that our client has not only suffered immeasurable loss of goodwill, he is currently confronted with unbearable opprobrium by his fans, followers and colleagues across the globe.

“Our client is alive to his rights both in law and equity but is disposed to an opportunity to undo the evil you have done by retracting the said insalubrious remarks on the same platform it was published and apologising to him in two other national dailies.

“You are also advised to enter into negotiations with us for the sum of N6bn being a token amount for penitence as opposed to the magnitude of infraction caused to our client’s nobility,” the letter read in part.