Fans blast Dino Melaye for wearing ripped jean trouser

Dino Melaye, Former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has come under fire for rocking a ripped Jean trouser which got fans talking.

Sharing some new set of photos on Instagram, yesterday, Dino wrote:

“Grace: Gods redemption at Christ Expense, Grace is power, not just pardon. Your worst days are never so bad that you are beyond the reach of God’s grace. And your best days are never so good that you are beyond the reach of God’s grace. Senator Dino Melaye”

While some fans hailed him over his new dress code, others criticized his outfit asking him to portray a good example to the young ones by dressing his age

See some reactions below:

Dino is a Nigerian politician, a Senator and was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district. He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party. He was the Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Abuja.