Farmer Arrested While Allegedly Smuggling Hard Drug For His Son In Detention

60-year-old fish-farmer, Muyiwa Otuyalo, pictured left, has been arrested for attempting to smuggle a substance believed to be hard drug for his son, Damilola Otuyalo, who is currently in the custody of the EFCC in its Ibadan zonal office.

According to reports, the senior Otuyalo was at the EFCC office on Monday February 17th, supposedly to visit his son. However, while discussing with the son, an officer noticed that he brought out a sachet of tablets and handed it to his detained son.

The substabce was seized and when examined by an in-house nurse, it was discovered to be Rohypnol, a tranquilizer used under strict prescription for treatment of severe insomnia and assist in anesthesia. The drug is said to possess high sedative effect and is rarely used except when prescribed by licensed medical officers.

The junior Otuyalo was recently arrested after a criminal case of money laundering was detected in the United Kingdom and reported against him.

The case which involved £45,000 was a fragment of a wider one involving about £500,000 for which he has been declared wanted by the London’s Metropolitan Police.

He had been on the wanted list of the International Police, Interpol, before the petition was filed at the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.