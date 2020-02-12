Father, son nabbed for operating illegal arms factory in Delta

Delta State Police Command have arrested a man and his son for allegedly running an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Patani Area of the state.

Parading suspects nabbed since a month ago of various crimes in Asaba on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Hafix Inuwa said of the discovery:

“Following the confession of two notorious robbery and kidnap suspects, Omoefe Fortune (22 years male) of Odufura community and Emmanuel Eferobo (26 years male) of Ibesiga community in Patani, who have been terrorizing Ughelli-Patani Road, arrested on January 9, 2020, and February 4, 2020, respectively by operatives of the Command’s Eagle-Net Squad.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a gun manufacturer, one Ezekiel Idoghor and his accomplice son, one Prosper Idoghor both of Ibesiga community in Patani Local Government Area, and the discovery of their gun manufacturing site in Patani forest where all instruments used in the illegal manufacturing of arms were recovered.

“Similarly, on February 9, 2020, at about 2.35 am, concerted efforts of the investigative team led to the recovery of a total number of five single guns and one locally made pistol produced by the suspects with two cartridges concealed and hidden in bushes of Ibesa community, Patani.”

During interrogation by newsmen, the suspect (father) admitted producing the local firearms saying he was always selective in his choice of customers or buyers.

According to him, he sold his products to members of local vigilance groups only and not to criminals as alleged by police.

Two fake soldiers allegedly arrested for illegal activities while adorning military uniforms and posing as members of the Nigerian Army were among the paraded suspects.