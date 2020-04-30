Fayemi Appoints Father In Viral Video Who Turned Back His Son For Sneaking Into Ekiti During Lockdown As COVID-19 Response Ambassador

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has appointed Mr Femi Adeoye, who reported his son for sneaking into Ekiti from Lagos, as the state’s COVID-19 response ambassador.

The Ekiti State Government announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

Being principled pays.



Remember the father who turned back his son for ignoring his warning & sneaking into Ekiti during the lockdown?



Governor @kfayemi has just appointed him a COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State.



Act right always, regardless of personal interests. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 30, 2020

In the viral video, the retired Ekiti based Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officer had refused to allow his son enter into his house upon returning from Lagos.

He said his son, Baba Femi embarked on the trip against his advice and must go on isolation in compliance to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) directives.

The man who was not giving in to the plea of an advocate was visibly scared that his son may have contracted COVID-19 having just returned from the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria.

He noted that the supposed COVID-19 test carried out on Baba Femi which returned negative was “tentative” and could become positive any moment within the next 14 days.

“I am not comfortable with the test taken and I can’t stand the risk of COVID-19″, the man said.

Baba Femi acknowledged that he traveled and got into Abeokuta by 11am the previous day. He disclosed that they were about 12 persons in the vehicle that transported them into Abeokuta.

Upon getting into Abeokuta, he called his father who asked him to return to Lagos. As a proactive measure, the seemingly disappointed man, sent his son’s phone numbers to supposed health care workers to track his son and conduct the COVID-19 tests.

After stating clearly that he would not admit Baba Femi into his house, he made his way to his car. The supposed health worker insisted that Baba Femi would follow his father home asking him to go after his father and get into his car.

The man, who obviously had his mind made up quickly got into his vehicle and drove away leaving his son behind.