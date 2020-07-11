Fayose Accuses Magu Of Selling Recovered Assets To Associates

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has alleged that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, sold recovered assets under his watch to his associates.

Magu is being probed by a presidential panel investigating alleged corruption and insubordination.

The allegations were levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He accused Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

Magu was suspended from office on Tuesday, and is still being detained while the panel investigating allegations against him still sits.

The former governor demanded that the sales of properties confiscated by the anti-graft agency under Magu be investigated.

Fayose, in a statement on Friday released via his verified Twitter handle, said the ongoing probe of Magu, who is facing a presidential panel over alleged infractions, must also seek to uncover all acolytes of the embattled ex-EFCC chair.

He wrote, “There must be full investigation into the sales of properties seized by the EFCC under Magu. Those recovered loots that were ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’.

“The probe must not be just to achieve the sole aim of removing Magu from office.

“Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold because most of these properties were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers.

“These human rights lawyers were his promoters and today, they are the ones defending him because they know that if this investigation goes deeper than just looking for what Magu did wrong so as to remove him from office, their dirty secrets will be revealed for Nigerians to see.

“This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement.

“It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’ and those who ‘relooted’ the loots brought to book.

“Also, those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed.”