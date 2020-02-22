Fayose dismisses reports of defection to APC

Ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would not defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying the party is not attractive.

The ex-governor in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, told the APC to focus on its internal problems.

Fayose’s outburst was a reaction to a statement credited to the APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Ade Ajayi, that the “former governor is not qualified to be a member of the party in the state.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain had reportedly said at a forum in Ado Ekiti a fortnight ago that he would defect to the APC if the PDP chairmanship aspirant in the state loses his election.

But Fayose insisted on Friday that he has no plan to dump the PDP whose performance while in power was better compared to the present APC administration.

The statement read: “The story of Fayose’s threat to leave PDP for the APC is one of the lies from the APC factory of lies and it is even more childish that the party in Ekiti State went ahead to react to its own lies.

“What is there in the APC to attract someone like Fayose, who is known for his stand in support of the masses of Nigeria that are being made to suffer more hardship by the APC government?

“They can continue to hallucinate about everything Ayodele Fayose, while he continues with his task of rebuilding the PDP in Ekiti State with a view to returning to power in 2022.”