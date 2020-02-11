FC Barcelona fans seek Oshoala help in solving men’s team goal crisis

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, scored a brace as Barcelona women’s team won their second trophy of the season with a 10-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Oshoala was also on target in the club’s league victory as she scored the winner against Atletico Madrid last week.

The Nigeria international is having an impressive season with Barcelona, having scored 15 league goals in just 17 appearances. She also has one goal to her name in three UEFA Women’s Champions League games.

Her impressive form has however prompted the Blaugrana fans to ask the Barca Femini forward to be drafted into the male team, who has struggled in front of goal recently, with talisman Lionel Messi also failing to score in the last four games.

Fiks Daniel, a Barca fan wrote, “Come and play for the boys please.”

Another fan Nobifa Bartomeu added, “Can’t you play for the male team please? You are better than Suarez.”

Abdurrahim Chikaire said, “The best striker currently on Barca’s book.”

“Replace Griezmann in the male team please,” Ekene Ndufuechi tweeted.

Oshoala and Barcelona are also well on course to win the Spanish Primera Division title with the Blaugranes currently nine points clear of champions and second-place Atletico Madrid.