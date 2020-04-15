FCCPC Investigates Failed Elective Cosmetic Surgical Procedures By Dr. Anu

The Federal Competitive and Consumer Protective Commission (FCCPC) says it has begun investigation into the practices and process of Med Contour, its promoter, associates and employees.

Sisi Anu as she is fondly called is the owner of Med Contour cosmetic surgery clinic in Lekki Lagos.

Her latest victim is the popular Nigerian Lady known as Omohtee, who is battling for her life after plastic surgery had gone wrong. The twitter influencer took to her Instagram page to call out the plastic surgeon.

According to her in the video, the surgery which was meant to increase her b**t and slim her waist was done at Med Contour Hospital in Lagos by a certain Dr Anu.

Omohtee explained that she had tried reaching out to the said Dr Any but she has since declined her any attention.

The FCCPC in release by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Babatunde Irukera said the commission’s initial review indicates that there is sufficient probable cause to inquire into the consumer protection aspects of the representations and services of Med Contour and its operatives.

