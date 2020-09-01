FCCPC Opens Investigation Into Consumer Rights Violations in Pay TV Industry

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has opened investigation into competition and possible consumer rights violations in PayTV industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukere disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the investigations was initiated after credible information, public announcement by operators and consumer perception analytics on dominant pay TV service providers.

According to him, over the past 24 months, the FCCPC has conducted and investigation, pursue legal actions in court secured an injunction pre-emptying price increase, entered specific orders regarding a provider.

Irukera added that the commision had also engaged in periodic surveillance and monitoring and more recently inquired into a purported tax increase by at least one provider.

“This investigation is in order to address the commission’s concern and publicly expressed consumer satisfaction with Pay TV services.

“The scope of the inquiries includes but not limited to questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and manifestly unjust contract terms, abuse of market power, colourable pricing and practices and other otherwise obnoxious or illegal conduct.

“Operators are invited to familiarise themselves with the FCCPCA and statutory clarifications of their obligations to the FCCPC under S.104, in addition to and or irrespective of any obligations to other regulators.

“The commision will continue to pursue initiatives and efforts that promote and ensure fairness to all”, he said.