0 comments

FCT High Court Orders The Immediate Release Of CUPP Spokesperson

by on June 22, 2020
 

The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari has granted the unconditional release of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere as well as restraining the police from arresting him.

A twitter user Mazi Gburugburu said in his tweet a few minutes ago.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the FHC the court held that political parties are constitutionally empowered to set up caucuses in legislative houses and reserve the right to use whatever nomenclature to describe their appointed leaders.

READ  13-Year-Old Girl Beats Her 14-Year-Old Friend To Death Over Boyfriend

Reactions from other twitter users below;

Ugochinyere was allegedly arrested at his residence in Abuja on Thursday in Abuja, by the police.

Recall that on June 4, 2020, a Federal High Court setting in Abuja restrained the Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting Ugochinyere following his alleged comment on accusing the House of Representatives of bribery over the controversial Infectious Disease Bill.

READ  Bayelsa Supreme Court Review: PDP Lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo firing on all cylinders

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 