FCT Police arrest 992, recover 60 cars

Police operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Command, Abuja, have arrested 29 suspected kidnappers and 86 car thieves in various areas of the FCT, recovering from them 118 live ammunition, 60 stolen cars, 81 firearms and other weapons.

The police noted that the suspects were arrested in 2019, while assuring residents of Abuja of the resolve to tackle crimes and arrest criminals.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, while giving a breakdown on Friday, said the police arrested a total of 992 “dare-devil criminals” in 2019.

Manzah said, “The breakdown of the criminals includes 210 armed robbery suspects, 29 kidnapping suspects, 77 one chance robbers, 86 car theft suspects, 42 drug peddling suspects, and 35 cultism suspects, while 513 suspects were arrested for petty theft and house breaking.

“Exhibits recovered by detectives of the command, within the same period included; 81 firearms, 118 live ammunition, 60 stolen cars, cutlasses, daggers, knives, and housebreaking equipment, among others.

“Building on its successes for of 2019, the command recently paraded 51 suspects arrested between December 2019 and January, 2020 for armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, rape, culpable homicide and impersonation.

“The exhibits paraded alongside the arrested suspects are; 10 firearms, 125 rounds of live ammunition, 12 cutlasses, one car, one tricycle and 74 phones, etc.”

The police spokesman reiterated that the five suspects linked to the robbery of a bank in Mpape area on December 28 would be arraigned on February 14, 2020, at High Court 22, Wuse Zone 2.

“The 2019 FCT Policing Plan, an initiative of the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma with support from the Nigeria Policing Plan, was designed to address the following crimes; drug abuse, housebreaking, robbery, car theft, kidnapping, cultism among others,” Manzah added.