FCT Police arrest four suspected kidnappers of bus passengers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested four suspects for alleged involvement in the abduction of some bus passengers along Piri/Kwali expressway in Abuja, on Sunday.

The victims, whose number could not be ascertained, were kidnapped after the Toyota Previa bus they were travelling in was forced to a stop by the kidnappers, who shot at the vehicle.

A statement by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Monday, said four of the kidnap suspects had been arrested.

They are Shuaibu Sule, 27, Mohammadu Usman, 25, Umar Usman, 19 and Usman Ibrahim, 20 years, all of Kamadi village, kwali, Abuja.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron bar, and one AK47 ammunition shell

The statement read, “Police operatives from the FCT Command while responding to a distress call on Sunday, at about 5:30 pm in Piri, Kwali expressway, arrested four suspected kidnappers, whose syndicate, now at large, fired several shots at a Toyota Previa bus and kidnapped some of its passengers after the bus was forced to a stop.

“While some of the passengers were rescued by the joint effort of the police and some youths of the nearby community, others are still with the kidnappers.”