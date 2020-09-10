FCT Police Operatives Rescue Five Kidnap Victims, Pledges Proactive Measures In Fighting Crimes 

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command said it successful rescued five Kidnap victims in Tugun Maje area of the territory.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Anjuguri Manzah, he explained that the victims were resuced during a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums.

He said, “The command it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons on Thursday, 10th September, 2020 at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state.

“A joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims.

“Meanwhile, a concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the hoodlums who escaped into Niger state through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain.

“The Command reassures members of the Public with its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.

“Also the FCT Police Command wishes to assure the public that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum.”