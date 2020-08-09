FCT Set To Establish Community Policing As Security Committee Submits Report

Plans are underway for the implementation of the Community Policing Policy in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as the Commissioner of Police in the FCT submits modalities for implementation to the Minister, Musa Bello.

Chief Press Secretary to the Minister Anthony Ogunleye who disclosed this in statement on Sunday said the FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma while in a meeting chaired by the Minister said that following the directives by the Federal Government for the engagement of Special Constabularies for Community Policing nationwide, and the subsequent inauguration of the FCT State Community Advisory Committee, by the Minister, the Committee met and came up with modalities that will guide its implementation.

According to Ciroma the main functions of the Community Constabularies will be crime detection and prevention, settlement of low level civil disputes and petty crimes, criminal intelligence gathering and dissemination to the local police commanders, dealing with minor offences and social vices, assist in traffic management and school safety duties amongst others.

Ciroma said, “The Community Constabularies are also to operate only within the communities in which they are recruited and are not permitted to operate outside of these locations in addition the Police Force will train the volunteers and provide them with uniforms and means of identification.”

In his remarks Bello commended the Commissioner of Police and the Community Policing Advisory Committee even as he called for a functional and equitable distribution of the volunteers across the FCT based on the needs of the communities.

He also called for the active involvement of the Area Council Chairmen and Traditional rulers in the recruitment and deployment processes.

Amongst other issues highlighted during the meeting was matters relating to farmers/ herders clash which according to the security authorities has largely been resolved and steps being taken to tackle issues of banditry which are confined largely to the fringes along FCT borders with other states

“I want to acknowledge the full support we have enjoyed from your men and women in the field, either in respect of our various task forces that were established as well as your fight against crime and criminality and your overall support in all aspects of our work whenever we call you to service”, he said.

The Security Committee also received a brief from the Health and Human Services Secretariat presented by the Director of Public Health, Dr Josephine Okechukwu who disclosed that the major challenges facing the health authorities in the FCT are the issues of self-denial of the disease and lack of adherence to health protocols by many residents of the FCT.

She noted that there were imported cases into the FCT from other states as well as from returnees from outside of Nigeria. She also called for more active involvement of the Area Councils and traditional institutions in the fight against the virus in the FCT.

The Security Committee meeting also had in attendance, the Hon. Minister of State of the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin as well as the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu.

Others were the heads of the various security formations in the FCT, Area Council Chairmen, traditional and religious leaders as well as senior management staff of the FCT.