FCTA Collaborates with Private Sector to Provide 600 Beds in Isolation Centres in FCT

The official twitter account of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has announced its collaboration with the private sector to assist in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

The collaboration will provide 600 beds for isolation and treatment centres in the FCT. The Honorable Minister of State Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu also stated that 600,000 households of 100,000 each from each area council are billed to benefit from the palliative measures put in place by the FCTA. @officialFCTA tweeted :

“COVID19: COLLABORATION BETWEEN FCTA AND PRIVATE SECTOR TO PROVIDE 600 BEDS IN ISOLATION AND TREATMENT CENTERS IN THE FCT

…600,000 HOUSEHOLDS TO BENEFIT FROM PALLIATIVE MEASURES

…FCTA TO ENFORCE STRICTER MEASURES AGAINST LOCKDOWN VIOLATIONS”

#COVID19: COLLABORATION BETWEEN FCTA AND PRIVATE SECTOR TO PROVIDE 600 BEDS IN ISOLATION AND TREATMENT CENTERS IN THE FCT



…600,000 HOUSEHOLDS TO BENEFIT FROM PALLIATIVE MEASURES



…FCTA TO ENFORCE STRICTER MEASURES AGAINST LOCKDOWN VIOLATIONS#COVID19FCT pic.twitter.com/FEN7AY4Y2N — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 10, 2020

The Honourable Minister of FCT Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello who disclosed the collaboration at a press briefing on Thursday 9th April also said that the Asokoro General hospital has been converted fully to an isolation centre and accommodate up to 100 patients

Mallam Musa Bello thanked Members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee for devoting their time and expertise in the fight against Covid19.

The Minister further thanked and mentioned corporate Organisation for their donations to FCTA in both cash and kind. Some of these corporate organisations include; Bank of Industry, Arab Contractors, UBA bank, Honey well group among others.

https://twitter.com/OfficialFCTA/status/1248370798521442304?s=19

See statement and photos below







