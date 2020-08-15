FCTA Demolishes 134 Houses In Apo To Pave Way For Development

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Saturday demolished about 134 houses at the Akpmajenya community in Apo.

The exercise was led by the a chairman of the FCT Task Force on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah who noted that the demolition was carried out to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Malam Muktar Galadima, who spoke to the press after the exercise explained that the community had since January, 2020 been marked for demolition.

He said, “Prior to the demolition, the FCTA through its relavant agencies, had interface with the inhabitants of the settlement on the need for them to vacate the area which falls under the corridor of the planed outer Southern Express Way ,OSEX.

“The community falls on one of road interchanges linking Oladipo Diya, which is an arterial road with the outer Southern express way.”

Also speaking during the exercise the Deputy Director, Planning and Resettlement, Department of Resettlement and Compensation, Nasir Suleiman, said 131 houses and 169 plots were given for compensation to the members of the affected Akpmajenya indigenous community.

“The FCT administration had provided a plot of land for Chief house, comprehensive development and commercial plots.

Most of them have already moved to Apo Resettlement Scheme even though a few of them were yet to move”, he said.

He explained that the policy of Federal Capital City (FCC) was to resettle all the indegeous settlement within the FCC to the Federal Capital Territory which is outside the FCC.

In his remarks the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, Malam Baba Lawan, said that the village constitutes a lot of environmental nuisances and monumental waste generation.

He explained that on daily basis trucks of waste generated from the village are carted away from the community to the central dump side.

He said, the village is consist of around 80 per cent commercial activities because is not a traditional Gbagi village as we are aware.

” The village is now occupied by commercial people who are mainly traders and they generate lots of waste and those waster are deposited even on the road.”

Akpmajenya village also constitutes traffic gridlock on that axis due to its location at a junction of Oladipo Diya road and Apo Mechanic Village road,” he added.