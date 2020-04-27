FCTA Donates Food Items To Needy Widows of Soldiers In Various Barracks Across The FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has donated food and other times to widows of fallen soldiers in various barracks in the FCT as a measure to cushion the effect of the lockdown order.

Let us recall that last week the Minister of state, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, placed a curse on anyone who would try to steal the Palliatives and assured residents that the Palliatives wont be diverted but that the targeted Area Councils will get the food stuff and other items meant for them.

“I had to trace issues of diversion I heard only to discover that it is private organisations that just came to carry out their own civic responsibility and not our own team, for a diversion to succeed with the entire structure put in place, that means the police might have compromised, the DSS might have compromised and all other critical stakeholders might have compromised because in each ward you have representatives of these groups. I want to put it to Nigerians that this exercise is as transparent as possible and there is also the Call Centre toll-free lines for complaints,” Dr Aliyu affirmed residents.

The announcement of the items to be shared to the widows was also done by the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu at her presentation in the Mambilla Barracks in Asokoro,Abuja, where she also apologized for the delay in Palliatives sharing in Gwagwalada Area Council which was caused by certain logistics issue.

Dr. Aliyu stated the food items will be distributed to 287 widows of the rank and file soldier who are in utmost need. She stated that the beneficiaries were taken from the 7 guards battalion, 102 guards battalion, 176 guards battalion,177 guards battalion, Lungi barracks, Zuma barracks, General A.O Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada, guards brigade garrison, Shittu also barracks in Keffi and finally the Mambilla barracks in Asokoro. Dr Aliyu tweeted…

