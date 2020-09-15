FCTA Inspects Eagles Square Ahead Of Independence Day Celebration 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has concluded arrangements that will ensure that Eagle Square used for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence is safe and also in strict compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement made available by the Chief Press Secretary of the FCTA, Anthony Ogunleye on Tuesday, he stated that Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola led a delegation of management staff of FCTA and FCDA to Eagle Square, Abuja, to ascertain the level of preparedness.

Adesola while inspecting the facility said, “We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure that no participant contracts the novel corona virus during the forthcoming Independence Day anniversary”.

He also inspected the inspected the rest rooms, holding rooms, sitting arrangements and other facilities, and expressed delight with the quality of facilities on ground, while assuring participants of a top-notch celebration.

He said, “I am quite impressed with what I have seen. Everyone that is involved in the process has great enthusiasm to ensure that we deliver very exciting celebration this year. The facilities are in very good condition. We went round to see the toilet facilities, the holding rooms and the sitting arrangements.

“Because we are currently dealing with a situation of Covid-19 infestation and we have to observe the protocols. So we are making arrangement to ensure that everybody that will attend will do so without any fear of contracting any disease here”.

He commended managers of the facility for doing an excellent job and assured them of Government willingness to support them should the need arise.

Nigeria gained her Independence October 1, 1960 from Britain after being colonised for 59 years from 1901 to1960

This year the country will be celebrating her 60th year of independence on October Ist.