FCTA Task FRSC On Strict Enforcement Of Road Safety Laws 

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammadu Bello has said it will partner with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, for strict enforcement of road safety laws in the Territory.

According to Bello the laws establishing the FRSC were explicit and very strong, he therefore charged the FRSC to put the laws to good use.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, to the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, he disclosed that Bello made the call when he received a delegation from the FRSC, led by the new Zone 7 Area Commander, Assistant Corp Marshal, Jonas Agwu in his office in Abuja.

He stressed the need for the Corps to massively deploy men and equipment to ensure enforcement of road safety laws on the roads.

He said, “Enforcement is key, you have to massively deploy men and equipment on a very, very sustained level. Not just one week or two weeks but a sustained level, even if it takes months”.

“Particular attention should be placed on the traffic congestion that occurs regularly at the Lugbe axis along the Airport Road especially in the evenings where unauthorized trading take place usually under the pedestrian bridges.

“We will support and partner with the FRSC with the effective use of the Mobile Court system. The Airport Road, the Minister emphasized further, is the gateway into the City and should at all times reflect orderliness.

He also pledged the support of the FCTA for success in the discharge of their duties, even as he called on the FRSC boss to leverage on the good working relationship that already exists between the FCT sector of the FRSC and the national Headquarters of the Corps.

In his remarks, Agwu the new Commander of the FRSC in the FCT, the Minister for his openness and support for the FRSC, which he said, had contributed to the successes achieved by the Corps in the nation’s capital.

He also appreciated the good working relationship amongst the various relevant agencies in the FCT involved in management of traffic and curbing insecurity in the Territory, attributing it to the hard work and effective leadership of the Honourable Minister of the FCT.

He pledged to build on the existing structures available in the FCT to meet the effective road safety and traffic management objectives of the FCTA, adding that the creation of more designated bus stops and deployment of more high capacity buses will further aid traffic flow in the city.