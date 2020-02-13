Fears over potential terrorists attack at National Assembly

The management of the National Assembly Complex has raised the alarm that terrorists may strike at the complex.

A top management official of the complex yesterday said: “Yes! We have this dangerous intelligence report that the National Assembly may be a victim of terrorist attack and we’re not joking with it. The official said the way strange and very suspicious looking persons thronged the National Assembly complex in recent times was worrisome.”

He said many of the strange persons, if confronted at the gates of the complex, were quick to claim being constituents of lawmakers.

The official decried that the situation had overstretched security architecture at the National Assembly.

He said though several steps were being taken, many stakeholders were not showing the needed co-operation.

Contacted, Director, Public Affairs, National Assembly Complex, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, also expressed concerns over the situation, noting, however, that steps were being taken to address it.

A security subcommittee set up by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori, had recommended, among other things,that “an arms bearing elite force be established for the National Assembly.