FEC Approves N4.5bn For FCT Roads, Printing Of Exam Materials

On Wednesday, at the 21st Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) approved an amount of N4.5 billion for the printing of examination papers and rural roads.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the amount of N2,9 billion was authorised for the award of a contract for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive review materials.

Adamu said a group of eight printers had been awarded the contract.

The materials are for the Qualification Test for Basic Education, the Test for Senior Secondary Certificates and the National Common Entrance.

“As you know, we have postponed the exams which have not taken place because of the recent disruptions,” the minister also said.

During the briefing, the Minister of the Federal Capital Region, Muhammed Bello, said that the FEC also approved the amount of N1.619,701,391.14 for the reconstruction and upgrading of some chosen roads in the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s satellite towns.

Bello, who claimed that the council approved the amount of N900,294,304.75 to repair the roads in the Gwagwalada Area Council.

The Minister, who announced that the FEC had approved the Kwali Area Council Rural Roads with a total amount of N719,407,086.38.