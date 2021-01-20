FEC Okays 65-Year Retirement Age For Teachers

The Federal Executive Council, (FEC) has okayed the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, seeking to give legal support to new measures by the current government to enhance the teaching profession in the nation.

The retirement age bill which already has been passed to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, wants to move teachers retirement age from 60 years to 65 as the years of service will also move from 35 to 40 years.

This revelation was made by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, at the end of the first council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the Minister, “Some highlights of the bill includes the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures that will attract most proficient brains to the profession.

More details later…